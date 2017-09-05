icon-arrow-backicon-arrow-lefticon-arrow-righticon-crossicon-instagramicon-tick

Story

The Art of Distillation

In the 1600’s Apothecaries were using small copper stills to make non-alcoholic herbal remedies. This alchemy was documented in The Art of Distillation published in London in the year 1651 & is now re-purposed for the modern day.

The Art of Nature

Mother Earth is gracious, precious & ingenious. In honour of this wild & natural world, the finest ingredients are harvested & individually cold macerated, distilled & then blended to capture nature’s true spirit.

The Legacy

Founded by Ben in his kitchen in the woods, wth a copper still & copy of The Art of Distillation to continue his family’s 300 year farming ancestry & change the way the world drinks.

Stockists

A small selection of some of the places you can find Seedlip

  • Eleven Madison Park:NYC

  • Nomad:NYC

  • Dean & Deluca:Various

  • Blue Hill:Stone Barns

  • The Dead Rabbit:NYC

  • Terrain:Various

  • The French Laundry:Napa

  • Trick Dog:SF

  • Virgin Atlantic:LA . SF . NYC

  • Atelier Crenn:SF

  • Walker Inn:LA

  • Hi Time Liquor:Orange County

  • Single Thread:Sonoma

  • Harvard & Stone:LA

  • Epicurean Trader:SF

  • K&L Wine Merchants:LA

Think Seedlip should be at your favorite spot please ask them & do let us know below.

